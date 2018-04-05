Reds' Cody Reed: Set to start Monday
Reed is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Phillies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Reed's first start of the season was postponed due to inclement weather, but he'll get another chance to toe the rubber with Brandon Finnegan (biceps) still not quite ready to return. The 24-year-old has struggled to find his footing in brief major-league stints over the previous two seasons, compiling a combined 6.75 ERA across 65.1 innings (11 starts), so expectations should be tempered. He'll likely head to the bullpen or Triple-A Louisville once Finnegan is ready to return, which could happen later next week.
