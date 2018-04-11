Reds' Cody Reed: Slated to start Saturday
Reed is listed as the probable starter for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
The lefty flopped in his 2018 debut, allowing two homers in three innings against Philadelphia, continuing a trend from past stints in the big leagues. However, the Reds need to buy Brandon Finnegan (biceps) some more time and they do not have many viable alternatives. Reed has been able to miss bats at a decent clip, but the downside is significant, especially when he's at home at Great American Ball Park.
