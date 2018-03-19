Reds' Cody Reed: Still wants to start
Reed threw four innings Saturday against the Giants, giving up two earned runs on six hits and no walks, striking out three. Afterward, he lobbied to be considered for the Reds starting rotation, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "Who says I can't be a starter? Who says I'm not one of the top five guys?" Reed said. "Whoever does, they need to re-evaluate what they're saying. I'm think I'm good enough to pitch with the five top guys. I know I'm one of them. I'll be the best bullpen guy there is and I'll be the best starter I can be with those five guys. I got the opportunity today and thought I made pretty good progress."
Reed's problem is that other Reds pitchers are having great springs too - namely Sal Romano, Amir Garrett and Tyler Mahle. And all of those pitchers started out ahead of Reed. Still, he's going to be a consideration for manager Bryan Price's Opening Day roster. "I thought he's had a good spring," Price said of Reed. "He's one of the guys that will come all the way to the end to put together our best club. He's not hurting himself."
