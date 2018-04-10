Reds' Cody Reed: Struggles against Phillies
Reed was charged with five runs (three earned) on four hits -- including two homers -- over three innings against Philadelphia on Monday. He struck out four, walked one and did not factor into the decision.
It was a predictable result -- Reed has struggled mightily in previous stints at the big-league level, posting a HR/9 mark north of 2.0 and a BB/9 north of 5.0. He pitched primarily out of the bullpen last season and that's likely where he's headed with Brandon Finnegan (biceps) nearing a return. He makes for a logical cut, even in 12-team NL-only leagues.
