Reds' Cody Reed: Surrenders three, fans five vs. Dodgers
Reed allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings Monday against Los Angeles. He didn't factor into the decision.
Reed was spotted a four-run lead in the first inning, and he managed to hold the Dodgers to three runs before being removed from a 5-3 ballgame. He tossed 46 of 83 pitches for strikes and dealt with a significant amount of traffic on the bases throughout his start. The 25-year-old has yet to notch his first victory of the season and owns a 5.08 ERA with 24 punchouts through 28.1 frames this season.
