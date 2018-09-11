Reed allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings Monday against Los Angeles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Reed was spotted a four-run lead in the first inning, and he managed to hold the Dodgers to three runs before being removed from a 5-3 ballgame. He tossed 46 of 83 pitches for strikes and dealt with a significant amount of traffic on the bases throughout his start. The 25-year-old has yet to notch his first victory of the season and owns a 5.08 ERA with 24 punchouts through 28.1 frames this season.