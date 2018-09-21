Reds' Cody Reed: Twirls six shutout innings
Reed (1-2) fired six scoreless innings and earned the victory Thursday, allowing just five hits while striking out six in the 4-2 win against Miami.
Over his last two starts, Reed has dominated with 11 shutout innings and a terrific 16:2 K:BB. The 25-year-old was especially efficient Thursday, needing just 71 pitches to cruise through his six frames of work. He'll carry a 3.66 ERA into next Wednesday's home start against the Royals.
