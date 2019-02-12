Reed is not expected to open the season in the Reds' starting rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell all but confirmed the team's Opening Day rotation, and Reed was left off that list. The southpaw spent time as a starter and reliever last season, notching a 4.60 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across seven starts (31.1 innings) and a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 10 relief appearances (11.2 innings). Reed is a candidate to fill a long-relief role in 2019.