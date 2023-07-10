The Reds have selected Schoenwetter with the 105th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Schoenwetter combines a projectable 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame with an already electric arsenal. The prep righty from Southern California sits in the low-to-mid-90s with his fastball and can reach back for 98 mph. Given his frame and athleticism, Schoenwetter's heater could be a dominant offering that touches triple digits in a couple years. He has a power spike curveball and good feel for a changeup, with both secondaries projecting as at least average offerings. Schoenwetter can sometimes lose his control, which will be the main aspect of his game he will need to refine early on against pro hitters.