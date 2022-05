Moran went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and three runs during Wednesday's 14-11 win against the Brewers.

The 29-year-old didn't hit a home run through his first 19 games of the season, but he now has four long balls and 12 RBI across across the past four contests. Moran had a .463 OPS for the season prior to this four-game stretch, and he's managed to improve his slash line to .215/.289/.431.