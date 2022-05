Moran went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Moran gave the Reds the lead with a grand slam off of Heath Hembree in the sixth inning. He later added a two-run shot in the eighth to provide a couple of insurance runs. It was the 29-year-old's first two homers of the year and he improved his season slash line to .208.274/.340 with 15 RBI.