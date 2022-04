Moran will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Padres.

Moran looks like he'll serve as the Reds' everyday third baseman for at least the short term after Mike Moustakas (biceps) was moved to the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll pick up his third consecutive start at the hot corner after going 0-for-6 with two walks in losses to San Diego in the first two games of the series.