Moran will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

He'll pick up his second start in a row at first base following Joey Votto's placement on the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week. So long as Votto is out, the lefty-hitting Moran should be a mainstay in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, but the Reds could choose to go with another at first base when lefties are on the mound for the opposition.