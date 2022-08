Moran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Moran started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Reds' 6-2 win. The lefty-hitting Moran will be on the bench Sunday against Nationals southpaw Patrick Corbin, but Moran could see the bulk of the opportunities versus right-handed pitching while Mike Moustakas (calf) and Matt Reynolds (hip) are on the injured list.