Reds' Colin Moran: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moran is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Moran finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive game, this time against Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner Sunday for the Reds.
