Reds' Colin Moran: Sits again Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Moran remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Moran finds himself on the bench against a righty for the second game in a row, as he'll sit here against Chad Kuhl. Mike Moustakas gets the start at the hot corner.
