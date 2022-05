Moran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Toronto.

Toronto is bringing lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Moran will retreat to the bench as the Reds stock up on extra right-handed bats. Joey Votto's recent return from the COVID-19-related injured list blocks Moran's path to playing time at first base moving forward, but Moran could see steady work against right-handed pitching either while playing third base or serving as a designated hitter.