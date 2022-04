Moran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With a southpaw (MacKenzie Gore) on the hill for San Diego, the lefty-hitting Moran will exit the lineup while the righty-hitting Matt Reynolds gets a turn at third base. Moran had manned the hot corner for each of the previous seven games, going 6-for-23 with a double, two walks and four RBI. He should continue to handle a large-side platoon role at the position while Mike Moustakas (biceps) remains on the injured list.