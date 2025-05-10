The Padres traded Joe to the Reds on Friday in exchange for Andrew Moore and cash.

San Diego sent Joe back to Triple-A Saturday after he went 0-for-9 with a walk in seven games with the Padres. He's performed better in the minors, however, logging a .755 OPS through 74 plate appearances at El Paso. He'll likely remain in the minors upon joining his new organization, though he could be recalled to Cincinnati if Jake Fraley's calf injury forces him onto the injured list. Tyler Callihan (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.