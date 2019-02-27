Reds' Connor Joe: Looking to catch in game
Though Joe, a Rule 5 pick this offseason, spent the first week of spring training at catcher, he hasn't played there in a game yet this week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Joe has played first base, second base and third base so far, and will get a chance to catch soon. "We are going to look for an opportunity to have him catch, but not quite yet," manager David Bell said. "We don't think it's fair yet given all the activity we've had him doing up to this point. I think after, maybe, he takes a day or two here to catch his breath, we'll pick a day that he will be behind the plate in the next week or so."
