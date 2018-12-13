Joe was selected by the Reds with the sixth pick in the Rule 5 draft.

Joe has played first base, third base and was recently tried at catcher, which might be what interested Cincinnati. The Reds will bring him to spring training and see what they have in him, but it is possible he will be returned to the Dodgers if he fails to impress in camp. The 26-year-old hit .294/.385/.494 with six home runs in 188 plate appearances at Triple-A last year.