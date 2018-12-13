Reds' Connor Joe: Scooped by Reds
Joe was selected by the Reds with the sixth pick in the Rule 5 draft.
Joe has played first base, third base and was recently tried at catcher, which might be what interested Cincinnati. The Reds will bring him to spring training and see what they have in him, but it is possible he will be returned to the Dodgers if he fails to impress in camp. The 26-year-old hit .294/.385/.494 with six home runs in 188 plate appearances at Triple-A last year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst