Reds' Connor Joe: Vying for reserve catcher spot
Joe will focus on catching during spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Rule 5 pick has experience at first base, second base, third base and outfield from his time in the minors. However, as was initially speculated, the biggest draw for Cincinnati was his recent work at catcher. Joe will look to crack the Opening Day roster as a third catcher for the Reds, and his additional defensive versatility won't hurt his case. He'll need to impress with the bat against major-league pitching, however. Joe has just 188 plate appearances above Double-A to his name.
