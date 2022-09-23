Overton (back) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Overton was on the injured list since late May but has been cleared to return for the final week and a half of the regular season. The right-hander recently made a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A Louisville and posted a 2.35 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The team had him build up as a starter in the minors, and he'll likely have a chance to start for the Reds early next week if he isn't used as a long reliever during the team's weekend series against Milwaukee.