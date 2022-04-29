Overton was added to the Reds' taxi squad Friday.
Overton has made four appearances (two starts) in Louisville this year and has recorded a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 19 innings. He'll travel with the Reds during their weekend road trip in Colorado and is a strong candidate to start Saturday against the Rockies since Nick Lodolo (back) is on the 10-day IL.
