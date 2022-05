Overton did not factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts against zero walks.

The bar is not high on this Reds team; Overton has easily cleared that bar through two starts. He has a 2.53 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 10.2 innings. Overton is a 28-year-old journeyman with modest stuff, as evidenced by his career minor-league 8.3 K/9, but he's earned more chances to start with his performance so far.