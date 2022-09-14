Overton (back) is scheduled to make his second rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Even though Overton has resided on the injured list since late April and the season is nearing its end, manager David Bell said that the Reds' initial plan is to have the right-hander build up for a starting role. In his first rehab start Tuesday with Louisville, Overton struck out four while allowing three unearned runs on two hits and two walks. Considering that he tossed 61 pitches in that outing, Overton could be cleared to rejoin the Reds as soon as the back end of next week if he build up to the 70-to-80-pitch range during his upcoming start with Louisville on Sunday.