Overton is listed as the Reds' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Pirates in Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Nick Lodolo (back) initially looked like a candidate to return from the 10-day injured list to take the hill Friday, but the Reds could choose to save him for Saturday's doubleheader with Pittsburgh or push him back to next week if he needs more time to recover from his injury. In any case, Overton will make at least one more turn through the rotation after he delivered a credible performance in his season debut for the Reds over the weekend in Colorado. He worked 5.1 innings and took a no-decision on Coors Field, striking out three while limiting the Rockies to one run on three hits and two walks.