Overton (back/hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Overton has been on the injured list since a back injury since late May, and his rehab process was slowed last month after he tweaked his hamstring while ramping up in Arizona. However, the right-hander will return to game action Wednesday and is expected to make another rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Since there's just under a month remaining in the regular season, the Reds will likely choose to bring Overton back as a reliever once he's deemed fully healthy.