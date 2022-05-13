Overton (1-0) earned the win after allowing zero runs on three hits and four walks across 6.1 innings during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Pirates. He struck out one.

Despite a season-high four walks, Overton was able to put together his best overall performance of the season. Across three starts with the Reds, the right-hander sports a 1.59 ERA across 17.0 innings. Overton's next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Cleveland.