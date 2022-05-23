The Reds placed Overton (back) on the 60-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Friday.
The transaction ensures that Overton will be sidelined through the All-Star break and frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Aristides Aquino, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. As Mark Sheldon of MLB.com notes, Overton will be shut down from throwing for 6-to-8 weeks after he was diagnosed Monday with a stress reaction in his lower back, so it may take until August before he's fully built up for starting duty. Once he's back to 100 percent healthy and fully stretched out, Overton may not have a spot waiting for him in the Cincinnati rotation, despite turning in a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings through his first four starts with the big club.
More News
-
Reds' Connor Overton: Facing long-term absence•
-
Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor•
-
Reds' Connor Overton: Scratched from Sunday's start•
-
Reds' Connor Overton: Quiets Guardians in no-decision•
-
Reds' Connor Overton: Sticking in rotation•
-
Reds' Connor Overton: Earns first win of season•