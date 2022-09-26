Overton came on in relief during Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Brewers and struck out one while allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks.

Overton, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday after having not pitched for the Reds since May 17 due to a stress reaction in his lower back, essentially piggybacked starter Graham Ashcraft (biceps), who covered four innings in his own return from the IL. Prior to landing on the shelf, Overton had produced a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over his four starts with the big club, but the underlying numbers (4.72 xFIP, 3.4 K-BB%) offered little hope that he would be able to maintain that level of run prevention. Regression came hard Saturday for Overton, who may work out of the bullpen for the remaining week and a half of the season if the Reds avoid losing any more starting pitchers to injuries.