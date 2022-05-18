Overton did not factor into the decision Tuesday in Cleveland, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out two.

Overton rode his sinking fastball nine groundball outs. One of the two runs against him crossed the plate after he left the game, and he was in line for his second big-league win before Art Warren blew the save in the ninth. Overton now has a 1.82 ERA in 24.2 innings for the Reds, but the estimators say he's been way out over his skis with a 10:7 K:BB in that span. The 28-year-old righty will face a tough test this weekend in Toronto.