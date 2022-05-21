Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.