Overton will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates after Friday's game was rained out, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds' rotation is getting a little crowded, with Nick Lodolo and Luis Castillo expected back in the coming days, but the team will still give Overton a start this weekend even though they no longer needed to after Friday's game was postponed. Robert Duggar will start Saturday's nightcap.