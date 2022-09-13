Overton (back) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville.
Overton's next appearance with Louisville will be his first at any level since May 17, as he was diagnosed just a few days later with a stress reaction in his back and was placed on the injured list. Prior to hitting the shelf, Overton had turned in a 1.82 ERA in 24.2 innings over four starts with the Reds, but his extended stint on the IL means that he likely won't have enough time to build back up for a starting role. He's expected to require multiple outings at Louisville before he potentially rejoins the Reds later this month or in the first week of October as a relief option.