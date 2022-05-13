Overton will remain in Cincinnati's starting rotation, with his next start coming Tuesday at Cleveland, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Overton was called up in late April and has made three starts for the Reds, tallying a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over 17 innings. The 28--year-old will receive a longer look in the starting rotation, while Vladimir Gutierrez will shift to the bullpen.
