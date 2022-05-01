Overton did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Overton drew a tough assignment at Coors Field in his Reds debut. He more than held his own, inducing nine swinging strikes on 75 pitches and leaving in line for the win. The right-hander is a journeyman at 28 years old, having bounced around between several clubs in the minors before making nine appearances between Pittsburgh and Toronto last season. He may get another opportunity to start for Cincinnati next week with a doubleheader on the schedule.