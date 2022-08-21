site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Connor Overton: Suffers setback
Overton (back) tweaked his hamstring while ramping up in Arizona, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Overton has been sidelined since May 17 and appeared to be nearing a return. He is still throwing long toss, but he will not be able to embark on a rehab assignment as quickly as expected.
