Reds' Courtney Hawkins: Back with Reds
Hawkins signed a minor-league contract with the Reds that includes an invitation to spring training.
Hawkins finished out the 2018 campaign with Cincinnati's High-A affiliate after being cut loose by the White Sox and subsequently spending time in the independent Atlantic League. While he struggled during his time in the minors, the 25-year-old hit .285/.342/.505 with 18 homers and 12 steals in 88 games for the Sugar Land Skeeters. Hawkins has yet to appear above Double-A, where he owns a .209/.265/.355 slash line across parts of four seasons (273 games), so look for him to serve as organizational outfield depth.
