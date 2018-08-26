Casali went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Getting the start at first base and hitting seventh, Casali blasted a three-run homer off Brandon Kintzler in the eighth inning, his fourth long ball in 35 games for the Reds. Casali's .333/.410/.552 slash line isn't sustainable -- he came into Saturday's contest with a .710 OPS in 195 career big-league games -- but as long as he's swinging a hot bat he'll keep finding his way into the lineup.