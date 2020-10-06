Casali (wrist) was used off the bench in Game 2 of last week's series-clinching loss to the Braves, catching one inning and logging no plate appearances.

Casali started behind the dish in Game 1 of the series, but he exited in the sixth inning of a 1-0 loss in 13 innings while he battled a sore wrist. While he ceded his spot in the lineup to Tucker Barnhart in Game 2, Casali's entry into the game as a substitute suggests he'll head into the winter healthy. Unless the Reds feel confident that top catching prospect Tyler Stephenson is ready for a full-time assignment in the majors in 2021, Casali will likely reprise his role as Barnhart's top understudy next season.