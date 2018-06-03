Casali went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

Acquired via trade with the Rays on Thursday, Casali was making his first start in a Reds uniform. He homered in his first at-bat with his new club and later added a single. The 29-year-old did flash some pop during his days in Tampa Bay, but he will likely be limited to two or three starts per week behind Tucker Barnhart in Cincinnati, limiting him to NL-only consideration.