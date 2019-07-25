Casali (knee) isn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list before the end of July, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Casali is eligible to come off the IL on Friday, but since he has yet to resume baseball activities, he won't be ready to rejoin the Reds in the minimum amount of time. Meanwhile, fellow backstop Tucker Barnhart (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville, putting him on track to beat Casali back from the IL. Assuming that's the case, Casali may have to settle for a reduced role once he's reinstated, likely at some point in August.