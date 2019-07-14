Casali is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Colorado, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Casali is on fire through the first two games in Denver and went 4-for-8 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI. Saturday's game didn't finish up until the early hours of Sunday morning due to a three-hour rain delay, so it's no surprise to see the veteran backstop receive the day off. Kyle Farmer will start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Reds.