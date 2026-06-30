Reds' Dane Myers: Sent to hospital for evaluation

Myers was sent to the hospital for further evaluation after exiting Monday's game against Milwaukee on a cart, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Manager Terry Francona noted after the game that Myers, who was forced to depart the series opener after crashing hard into the wall in center field, was in a significant amount of pain, so the team sent him to the hospital to get checked out. Francona also stated that X-rays at the stadium returned negative, but he failed to provide further detail. The club should have more clarity on the 30-year-old's availability going forward within the next few days.