The Reds placed Duarte on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Duarte presumably experienced swelling in his elbow after he was checked out by doctors following his one-inning appearance in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers. The Reds replaced Duarte on the 28-man active roster with infielder Alejo Lopez, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.