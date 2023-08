Duarte was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sam Moll, acquired from the Athletics on Monday, will take over the vacant bullpen spot. Duarte, 26, has pitched to a 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB in 14.2 innings of relief this season at the major-league level.