Reds' Daniel Wright: Minors pact with Reds
Wright singed a minor-league deal with the Reds, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The 26-year-old righty will return to the organization that drafted him in the 10th round in 2013. He notched a 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 19.2 innings in the big leagues with the Angels last season. His 6.99 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92.2 innings at Triple-A were even less impressive. He will likely spend most, if not all of 2018 at Triple-A.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...