Wright singed a minor-league deal with the Reds, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The 26-year-old righty will return to the organization that drafted him in the 10th round in 2013. He notched a 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 19.2 innings in the big leagues with the Angels last season. His 6.99 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92.2 innings at Triple-A were even less impressive. He will likely spend most, if not all of 2018 at Triple-A.