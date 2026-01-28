McCaughan signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday and was invited to spring training, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

McCaughan allowed just one run in 5.1 innings during his three appearances with the Twins last season. He didn't have nearly the same level of success in the minors, however, turning in a 5.10 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 97 frames with Triple-A St. Paul. Barring a significant turnaround, the 29-year-old righty will likely remain at Triple-A for the vast majority of 2026.