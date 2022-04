Moreta allowed a run on one hit, a double, in Thursday's loss to the Padres. He has allowed runs in back-to-back days, raising his ERA to 4.50 despite carrying a 0.90 WHIP.

Moreta has hardly been the worst reliever for the Reds, but he's allowed two homers and a double among his five hits allowed. On the bright side, he has 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.