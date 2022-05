Moreta will serve as the opener in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Robert Dugger was initially listed as the starter for Saturday's nightcap, but the Reds will instead elect to use Moreta as an opener. Over his first 12 relief appearances this season, Moreta has posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 12.1 innings.